Also on the Athens campus, according to the report, are Lipscomb Hall, named for Andrew Adgate Lipscomb, a university chancellor in the 19th century who was an enslaver and author of an anti-immigrant tract, and Candler Hall, named for Allen Daniel Candler, a Confederate Army veteran who later became governor of Georgia and advocated for segregation and disenfranchisement of African Americans.
Those and other buildings were recommended to be renamed in a report from the Naming Advisory Group, which was formed in June 2020 shortly after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, during an arrest in Minneapolis. The group was chaired by Marion Ross Fedrick, president of Albany State University. The historically Black university is one of 26 schools in the Georgia system.
The system’s Board of Regents said in a statement Monday that it was grateful for the advisory group’s “diligent work on this complex matter.”
“The intent of the advisory group was to better understand the names that mark our buildings and colleges,” the statement said, “recognizing there would likely be a number of individuals who engaged in behaviors or held beliefs that do not reflect or represent our values today.”
The board, whose members were appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) or his Republican predecessors, asserted that it would not pursue any of the report’s recommended name changes.
“We acknowledge, understand and respect there are many viewpoints on this matter,” the statement said. “Going forward, the Board is committed to naming actions that reflect the strength and energy of Georgia’s diversity.”
Across the country, many colleges and universities in recent years have responded to the racial justice movement by renaming campus landmarks and buildings that had honored people with ties to white supremacy.
In 2020, Princeton University stripped U.S. President Woodrow Wilson’s name from its school of public and international affairs because of Wilson’s racist views and policies. Other colleges, including the University of Richmond, have bogged down in renaming debates.
University of Richmond trustees ‘suspend’ decision on building names with ties to slavery and segregation
One member of the advisory group in Georgia, Herbert E. Phipps, who is a retired state appellate judge, lamented the Georgia board’s decision.
“I am very disappointed in the statement that they put out that they were not going to take any action, because we did a lot of work in good faith, after they had indicated that they wanted a report and some recommendations as far as the naming of buildings and colleges in the university system,” Phipps said.
Phipps, who is Black, said he had expected the board to accept at least some name changes.
The University of Georgia is one of the nation’s oldest public universities, chartered in 1785 and established in 1801. It did not enroll any African Americans until a judge’s order allowed Charlayne Hunter and Hamilton Holmes to register for classes in 1961.
“And here we are 60 years later,” Phipps said, with colleges and buildings “that are named for slaveholders and segregationists and people who dedicated their lives and careers to suppressing and abusing Black people.”
Out of about 3,800 buildings and colleges in the university system, the advisory group identified 878 buildings and colleges that were named for individuals, groups of individuals, companies or landmarks. Of those, the group recommended renaming 75 buildings and colleges that honored the names of 58 people. (Some were honored more than once.)
Name changes matter, Phipps said, because there are Black students attending classes and Black faculty and staff working in places “that were named for people who did everything they could to keep Black people suppressed and in a second-class — at least a second-class — level in this nation.”
Lance Wallace, a spokesman for the university system, declined to answer any questions about the board’s statement. The system, which includes Georgia Tech and Georgia State University, serves more than 340,000 students.