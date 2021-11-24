Plaintiff Amanda Mills said that when her son was in kindergarten in FCPS, he was secluded in a makeshift box made of gym mats over 300 times. While he was placed in the box to protect himself from self-injury or harm, she said, he would come home with bruises because he would hit himself while he was secluded. Mills’s son, who communicates with an iPad, would also have the device taken away when secluded, leaving him without recourse for expressing his needs.