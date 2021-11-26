The publicly traded company is based in Lanham, with a 12-story headquarters just inside the Capital Beltway that has been mostly empty during the pandemic. It has about 4,000 employees in offices around the world, including one in South Africa, and it projects revenue in 2021 of $945 million. Many employees are devoted to marketing and recruiting, others to helping colleges and universities with curriculum development, the technical details of course production and delivery and other tasks associated with online education. (It’s hardly as simple as Zooming a bunch of lectures.) The company stresses that schools retain full control of admission, pricing and content.