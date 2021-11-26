Most of Correctional Industries is dedicated to higher-paying professions, however. Philip Walker, 45, sat at a desk unit that looks like it came from a mass-market office furniture supply company but was made by Correctional Industries workers themselves, down to the decorative panel etched with an American flag. Walker has such a cheerful smile that it’s hard to imagine he’s been in prison since he was 18. At that time, he couldn’t read a tape measure and could barely read words. In the CNC apprenticeship, “I found my niche,” he said. “We’re always given opportunities to come up with new ideas.” He has since completed two apprenticeships, in CNC operation and cabinetmaking, logging more than 10,000 hours.