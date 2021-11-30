When asked what penalties Redmond may face, Ashley D. Cooks, D.C.’s acting director of government ethics, pointed in an email to a section of D.C. law that lays out punishments for violations of the code of conduct. Violators can incur prison time, or fines of up to $5,000 per violation or three times the amount of money improperly received — which, in Redmond’s case, could total roughly $120,000. Lesser offenders, however, might get only an “informal admonition,” according to the law.