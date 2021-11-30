In the 1940s, according to Hart, Madden served on the staff of a U.S. Navy admiral working in Allied-occupied Berlin. In 1949, he became the librarian of what was then called Fresno State College. There, he became an “outspoken supporter of academic freedom,” according to Hart, and served the school in that position until 1979. During his tenure, the library grew from 70,000 volumes in 1949 to 576,000 at the time of his retirement. Madden died in 1982.