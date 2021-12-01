The size of the donation is significant. By way of comparison, Congress allocated $440 million for the U.S. Charter School Program in 2021, which supports grants to improve existing charters and open new schools, and President Biden proposed the same amount for 2022. If that amount stayed constant for five years — the period for which Bloomberg’s donation covers — it would amount to $2.2 billion. Bloomberg’s $750 million would be about a third of that, an enormous investment for a private individual.