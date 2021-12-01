The Center for Homeland Defense and Security, which maintains a database of K-12 school shootings, has totaled nine active shooter incidents in schools this calendar year, in addition to more than 200 other incidents of gunfire on school grounds. A Washington Post database, which uses different criteria, tallied 34 acts of gun violence on K-12 campuses during regular school hours. This year has seen a record number of violent acts at schools, though no increase in mass shootings.