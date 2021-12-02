The family spent the pandemic on a virtual 24/7 lockdown, his mother terrified that one of her kids, or maybe her frail and aging mother, would catch the virus. The family had already suffered so much: Jonathan’s grandmother was in and out of the hospital for months and keeps oxygen nearby for when she feels weak. He had a baby sister who died in her crib a few years ago, at just three months old, leaving Jonathan feeling he had somehow failed to protect her. Jonathan himself was hit by a car his sophomore year of high school, and then spent much of that spring, as the shutdown began, sick himself, fearing he had covid. (He didn’t.)