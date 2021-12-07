Under the proposal, the state’s 24 school systems could make their own calls about masking as long as their jurisdiction’s vaccination rates reach 80 percent or their transmission rates are designated as low or moderate for 14 consecutive days as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An individual school also could become mask-optional if the vaccination rate among students and staff is 80 percent or higher.
“It provides us a way forward that does give off ramps,” from the mandate, said State Board Member Lori Morrow, who offered the motion. “Ultimately, everyone needs to be working in that same direction, to find a way that we can finally get rid of the masks.”
Morrow said the proposal would allow schools to get through the holidays and “to see how the latest variants are playing out.” Some local officials and parents recently called for the removal of the mandate, without reference to rates of vaccination or other health conditions.
Data presented at the meeting showed that the daily positivity rate and the seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 residents have been on the rise in recent weeks. Seventeen of the state’s 24 school systems are in jurisdictions described as having high levels of transmission, and the other seven are rated as showing substantial transmission. Easing the mask mandate would require that countywide transmission levels be considered low or moderate, unless vaccination rates were at least 80 percent.
The CDC recommends indoor mask use at schools for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said he had consulted other education leaders around the country as the proposal was drafted. In Massachusetts, the mandate has been lifted at 30 schools that have met the 80 percent vaccination threshold, he said.
“Some of the schools have been off of the face coverings for almost a month now,” he said, with no increase in cases. “They are seeing people who are healthy and learning and culture has gone up and students are excited to be able to lift this responsibly,” he said.
Some Massachusetts students are still masking by choice, Choudhury said, and those who are unvaccinated are directed to continue to don masks. Maryland did not propose the same requirement for unvaccinated students, he said, “based on the guidance that we have received.”
State officials lauded the effectiveness of the mask mandate for schools, which dates to an August meeting of the state board, saying it had helped minimize quarantines and keep students safe. Throughout the fall, the state had just one middle school that was forced to close — for two days — because of the virus, according to Choudhury. Other states that did not require masks have closed multiple schools, he pointed out.
The state’s rethinking of the mandate came amid expanded access to vaccinations, with first-time eligibility for children ages 5 to 11. Two weeks ago, state officials hosted a lengthy virtual meeting on mask-wearing, hearing from parents, teachers, students, school board leaders and public health experts.
A week ago, the state board took the first step toward easing the mandate, asking the state department of education to make recommendations that would give local officials more say on the issue under certain conditions.
If the proposed regulation takes effect, school systems could still decide to maintain mask mandates. The state’s two largest school districts, in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have not expressed interest in doing away with face coverings.