“It’s the right thing to do for the university system because we rely every day on hard-working, highly skilled employees,” said Jay Perman, chancellor of the university system. “In this climate, if we don’t pay them a competitive wage, we do risk losing them to other organizations.”
The announcement follows a months-long campaign by the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), which represents 30,000 Maryland state, university and private-sector workers.
More than 500 union workers — housekeepers, groundskeepers, office staff and more — will see their wages grow. The minimum hourly wage within the group of public institutions is $12.79, or $26,663 per year, data from the system show.
Maryland is on its way to raising the statewide minimum wage to $15 for most hourly employees by 2025, but union leaders have demanded that universities act sooner. As part of that effort, union members rallied at the University of Maryland in College Park and said a higher minimum wage “would lift all workers out of poverty across campuses.”
The fight for higher pay also became one of gender and racial justice — the union this year released a report, based on 2019 salary data, that showed male employees are paid more than female employees, and White workers out-earn Black and Hispanic workers.
The system’s decision to raise the minimum hourly wage represents a victory for AFSCME. And it follows another win — state lawmakers this week overrode Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto on a bill that will allow the union to negotiate a single contract with the entire university system. The union previously had to negotiate pay, safety policies and other workplace standards with individual schools, a process union leaders criticized for being time-consuming and costly.
“The universities themselves would try to negotiate, but they couldn’t make any decisions for themselves. They always had to go back to the University System of Maryland to get approval,” said Patrick Moran, AFSCME Council 3 president. “Finally we will be negotiating with the decision-makers and not the conduits to those that make the decisions.”
Several campuses have moved to increase wages this year. Johns Hopkins and Morgan State universities, both outside the statewide university system, moved this year to pay hourly workers at least $15 an hour. Beyond the D.C. region, other schools including the University of Michigan, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Kentucky and Case Western Reserve University have also unveiled similar plans.
The changes reflect pressure on employers throughout the country to offer competitive wages. Large companies including Target, Amazon, Whole Foods and Costco are paying hourly workers at least $15. And advocacy groups, such as Fight for $15 — a movement started in 2012 when fast-food workers in New York demanded higher wages — continue to gain momentum.
“Now, $15 is widely understood to be the bare minimum workers in all corners of the country need to get by,” said Allynn Umel, a Fight for $15 campaign director. “And it’s thanks to the workers who walked off their jobs nine years ago and the tens of thousands who followed them.”