Whittier Principal Tiffany Johnson heard about Foodprints through social media and she knew she wanted to bring it to the school to help teach kids about urban sustainability. Since the Foodprints program began at Whittier in September, she’s noticed a difference with her students — they’re more alert during the day, they’re conscious about what they eat, and they’re using the experience to identify vegetables that can grow in their own homes. Even in the school cafeteria, the students have started holding each other accountable about making sure everyone is composting.