The suit alleges Howard’s governing board violated its own bylaws when it stopped filling vacant affiliate trustee spots in April 2020, moved to remove the seats this June, then voted to amend its bylaws to eliminate the positions in November.
“Resultingly, Howard Alumni in their entirety, which includes plaintiffs, have been injured via their disenfranchisement at the highest level of the university’s governance,” the suit claims. The plaintiffs — a group of 10 alumni who graduated between 1960 and 1994 — allege the board cast votes and made major decisions for more than a year without its full required membership.
Frank Tramble, a spokesperson for Howard, said in response to the lawsuit that board leaders have acted within their authority to “modernize” the way the body operates. In June, board Chair Laurence C. Morse said the body underwent an “extensive review” of its structure and — with the help of a consulting firm and after conducting more than 40 interviews with members of the community — determined “that our current process of governance and engagement across the university, from the board through various stakeholder groups, is not working.”
The board is committed to its decision to update its structure, Tramble said Monday. He added an advisory council designed to expand the candidate pool of prospective trustees that will launch next year — an effort to bring new voices to the governing body.
Monday’s legal action is an attempt to hold one of the country’s foremost private historically Black universities accountable, the plaintiffs claim. The alumni are asking a judge to determine if the board violated its own rules, and if so, order its leadership to fill the vacant affiliate positions and to nullify votes cast without the body’s full membership.
“Unfortunately, alumni are left with no recourse but to file this action in our local courts in order to get the board to follow its own rules,” said Donald Temple, the group’s attorney. Temple also represented Howard student protesters this fall.
Howard has a long history of shared governance, a concept that says all members of a university — from students to faculty to alumni — should have a say in how the campus is run. Alumni have been represented on the school’s governing board since 1926, and students earned membership after the 1968 student-led protests that demanded greater transparency and accountability, according to the complaint.
For Timothy Jenkins, a lead plaintiff and former Howard trustee, the issue is personal.
“I thought it important, especially because I was the person who made the motion in the 1970s to create a position on the board of trustees at Howard for students and for faculty, that I speak out in this compliant to make sure this unlawful act does not go unchallenged,” Jenkins, who graduated from the university in 1960, said in a statement. “I consider the board of trustees at Howard to be arrogant and ignorant and unlawful in the way in which they have reacted.”
There are 20 trustees on the board, including Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick and a sole remaining alumni affiliate member whose term, according to the complaint, ends in 2022. The body previously had seven affiliate positions — two students, two faculty and three alumni.
Trustees are responsible for governing the university, directing affairs and controlling the interests of the campus, according to Howard’s bylaws. Affiliate trustees, nominated by their constituencies and elected by board members, were treated full members and had voting rights, according to the lawsuit.
But the lawsuit says that tradition ground to a halt in April 2020, when the board froze the nomination, election and seating of affiliate trustee positions — an action plaintiffs say “illegally disenfranchised plaintiffs and thousands of other alumni stakeholders.” University officials, in a message to the community, cited the need to address concerns regarding the coronavirus, says the complaint. Howard, like schools throughout the country, had recently shut down, forcing classes online and students off campus.
After the board began to meet virtually, the lawsuit states it did not take steps to relaunch the nomination and election processes for affiliate trustees. Nearly a year later, in June, the board’s chair explained the governing body would take steps to eliminate the affiliate positions. The vote to do so was unanimous, he said.
The lawsuit claims, however, that decision was unlawful, in part because it was made without the body’s full membership. By the time Morse wrote to the community in June, five of the seven affiliate seats were vacant, according to Temple. One of the remaining positions expired June 30.
In the weeks that followed Morse’s announcement, students, faculty and alumni organized to show their frustration. Students waged a small-scale protest on campus in August. Alumni groups wrote letters expressing their disapproval and asked board leaders to disclose minutes regarding the June vote to remove affiliate positions, according to the lawsuit. The minutes were never made public, they said.
After students began their high-profile demonstration in October, Morse, in a message to the campus, said leaders will find new ways to seek input from the broader university. Board leaders held an hour-long listening session with alumni. Officials in November invited two students, a professor and an alumnus to serve as voting members on specific committees, an idea that was proposed after Morse’s announcement in June.
“This sit-in reinforces the fact that hearing from a much wider group of students on a constant basis is not only necessary but critical,” Morse wrote. “We will continue to foster open conversations across the entire institution because we understand the value of hearing all perspectives, whether through town halls, community dialogues or through the Student Life Committee. Your voices bring life to the Howard community and campus and have strengthened Howard into the institution it is today.”
But, some are demanding greater accountability.
“It is extremely important that we stand up for the shared governance model that is the direct result of student protests like the one in 1968,” said Maria Jones, a plaintiff and 1988 Howard graduate. “We have to make sure that we not only continue that model but that we strengthen it.”