Wednesday and Thursday were scheduled to be midterm exam days before students were released for the winter holiday break. But given the surge in cases on campus, administrators decided to make Tuesday the last day before the calendar year ends.
The school’s roughly 1,200 students won’t be back on campus until Jan. 3, according to its academic year calendar. Midterm exams will now take place after students return, Plainte said.
Good Counsel’s covid cases follow a similar outbreak at neighboring Georgetown Preparatory School, which reported 30 student cases last week that it attributed to a post-Thanksgiving surge and off-campus social events.
Georgetown Prep, a fellow Catholic high school located in North Bethesda, announced it would return to virtual learning.