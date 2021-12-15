Martirano said the system opened schools this fall with a commitment to keeping students in their classroom buildings throughout the school year and that the suspension of activities reflects that. “This decision has been made with that singular priority in mind to keep our students in school by implementing as many possible mitigation strategies to assist,” he said.
Private schools in the area, including Georgetown Preparatory School and Our Lady of Good Counsel in Montgomery County, have recorded significant upticks in cases recently and suspended in-person learning.
Montgomery County school officials said Tuesday they have tightened protocols for sports teams, as suggested by local health officials, to minimize spread of the virus. Now, if a team has five or more active cases, the team’s activities — including practices and games — will be suspended for 14 days.
Five Montgomery County high schools are currently affected: Paint Branch, Magruder, Poolesville, Sherwood and James Hubert Blake.
In Howard, the seven-day total of positive covid cases in schools was 75 on Nov. 18, with more than 1,150 students and 34 staff members in quarantine. By Wednesday, in a shorter period, the number of cases had nearly quadrupled and the number of quarantines almost doubled, Martirano reported.
Martirano said the rise in cases has strained school health staff and created other challenges. Activities being suspended include field trips, with indoor facilities remaining closed for activities except for before- and aftercare.
The suspension takes effect immediately, continuing through Jan. 15. The situation will be reevaluated Jan. 7.
“It is absolutely essential that we do all we can to keep schools open and ensure each school remains a healthy learning environment for students and staff,” Martirano wrote.
