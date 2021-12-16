The petition, filed in Fairfax County Circuit Court on Wednesday by the Open FCPS Coalition, accuses Cohen of “neglect of duty, misuse of office [and] incompetence” for voting to keep campuses closed in fall 2020, at the height of the pandemic. Like school districts nationwide, the Fairfax system — which enrolls about 180,000 students — offered online-only learning for more than a year in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The vast majority of the student body returned to full-time in-person learning at the start of this academic year.