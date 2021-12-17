The decision marks the first major shift of the school year to remote instruction by a large public school system in the D.C. area — and likely a disappointment to parents who had hoped for more of a traditional learning experience for 2021-2022.
But, in recent days, some school systems have reported a significant jump in infections. Earlier this week, Goldson had called the trend alarming, saying that a week earlier the two-day total was fewer than 100 cases, compered to this week’s high of 155 cases in one day.
She said educators and others in schools “must be able to deliver in-person instruction and other activities in conditions that prioritize their own health, as well as the wellbeing of the school community. The increased positivity rates have significantly challenged the ability to do so, causing anxiety among many school communities and disruption to the school day.”
According to the plan Goldson outlined Friday on the school system’s website, students will move to virtual learning next week, from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23. Winter break will follow, ending Jan. 2, after which students will again return to virtual instruction from Jan. 3 to Jan. 14.
Students who have been enrolled in a virtual program throughout the fall will remain in remote mode through Jan. 31.