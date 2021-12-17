“These studies demonstrate that test-to-stay works to keep unvaccinated children in school safely,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Friday. She called it “a promising and now proven practice.”
Typically, students who are deemed close contacts of someone who tests positive for the virus are sent home to quarantine, to make sure that people who may be carrying the virus, even without symptoms, do not infect others. The CDC studied test-to-stay alternative programs in Lake County, Ill., and Los Angeles County.
“Test-to-stay is an encouraging public health practice to help keep our children in school.”
Quarantines of students have been controversial because they interrupt learning as schools are laboring to make up for months of often substandard remote education. They also force many parents to scramble for child care at the last minute. With positive cases rising, the number of children in quarantine has also been climbing quickly.
But test-to-stay requires significant resources. There is a shortage of the tests used by schools. And these programs require school personnel to administer the tests, something not every school district is able to muster.
Walensky said CDC would update its materials to help schools and parents implement this approach.
She added that in both of the communities studied, students wore masks, and close contacts of the person who tested positive were monitored for symptoms and told to stay home if they became sick. Contacts who came back to school were regularly tested — at least twice over the seven days after exposure.