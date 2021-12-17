“This decision was not made lightly,” said U-Md. President Darryll J. Pines in a message to the campus. “We know how important this time is for our winter graduates and their families, but our first responsibility must continue to be the health and well-being of our community.”
The campus has also transitioned from traditional dining to grab-and-go meals and will require students and faculty to wear KN95 masks during final exams, Pines wrote. He added that indoor events where mask usage cannot be strictly enforced should be canceled. The changes come as the university reports “the highest case counts we’ve seen this fall semester,” Pines said. More than 250 people tested positive on the campus between Monday and Thursday, plus an additional 31 self-reported cases, according to data from the university.
Still, students are asking for more. A petition to move remaining final exams online has gained roughly 4,400 signatures. “By not moving the remainder of finals online, the university is promoting an unsafe public health environment that goes against the values of our institution and the UM system,” according to the petition.
The University of Maryland Global Campus also canceled plans to hold its winter commencement in person this weekend. UMGC routinely offers classes online. It had expected about 10,000 people, including graduates, guests and staff, to attend ceremonies on Saturday at the Xfinity Center in College Park.
“We celebrate the accomplishments of every graduate, and we are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate with them in person,” UMGC President Gregory W. Fowler said in a statement.
The changes come as the number of coronavirus cases is rising and the omicron variant — which is on track to become the dominant strain of a virus that has already claimed the lives of over 800,000 Americans — continues to spread rapidly. The emergence of the variant has shaken campuses in the final days of a semester that, marked by a large-scale return to in-person classes and the refilling of residence halls, nearly felt normal.
Elsewhere in the Washington region, campuses were emptying out this week largely without incident as students wrapped up finals and went home for the winter break. At Howard University, where the semester ended Tuesday , officials said there are no new procedures or policies planned for the rest of the year. Leaders at Catholic University said they are “closely monitoring the situation” unfolding throughout the city but have not made any policy changes in light of the new variant.
At the University of Virginia, officials said there are no changes to January teaching plans. George Mason University, which held its winter commencement at EagleBank Arena on Thursday , has not altered plans to teach in person after the break either, officials said.
“We just completed a successful fall semester, and the campus is about to close for winter break,” the university said in a statement Friday. “We’ll continue to monitor the situation over the next two weeks, and if necessary, we will announce any changes or new requirements before the spring semester begins on Monday, January 24.”
Virginia State University, in a suburb of Richmond, will host an in-person commencement ceremony for about 300 graduates on Saturday. Graduates are allowed four tickets each, and attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination, wear masks and social distance, said Gwen Williams Dandridge, a spokesperson for the campus.
In the District, Georgetown University wound down its semester quietly as students finished final exams. Staff members have been encouraged to work remotely. Officials at Georgetown and other universities said they will be vigilant for any signs that the pandemic might further disrupt campus operations.
The campus this week reported a case of the omicron variant in a fully vaccinated individual who had recently returned from domestic travel. Then, after a single-day high of 34 new coronavirus cases, officials announced safety protocols including a ban on eating in communal spaces and the transition to grab-and-go meals. It still plans to allow students who need housing over the break period to stay on campus.
At George Washington University, a significant increase in positive cases led officials to cancel in-person social gatherings and events. Basketball games scheduled next week will take place without ticketed fans and final exams will be conducted virtually through the end of the semester.
Both Georgetown and GWU, along with American University, will require students, faculty and staff to get booster shots next semester.
“Each of you has made this in-person semester possible,” AU President Sylvia M. Burwell wrote to the campus this week, “and by following these updated procedures, will continue to position us for success in the spring.”