Ignoring the segregated state of our education system has led some people to assume it is a natural situation — that perhaps there’s nothing wrong with students attending schools full of other students who look like themselves.
Nothing challenges such thinking more effectively than a new study by Tomás Monarrez and Carina Chien of the Urban Institute, titled “Dividing Lines: Racially Unequal School Boundaries in US Public School Systems.”
Most of us probably don’t know — like I didn’t, before reading the think tank’s report — that if you study the history of school boundaries that divide neighborhoods by income and ethnicity, many reflect the redlining maps issued by a federal agency, the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC), in the 1930s and 1940s. Scholars disagree over whether President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who founded the agency as a New Deal initiative, can be blamed for making neighborhoods look bad on those maps, but there is little doubt that labeling some areas as “hazardous” for mortgage loans hurt the local schools.
Monarrez and Chien say they found more than 2,000 pairs of neighboring public schools that “are vastly different in terms of the racial and ethnic composition of the population living on either side of the boundary.”
“We show that inequality between these schools (many of which are within the same school district) is not only in terms of racial and ethnic demographics but with regard to school staffing, educational program offerings, student discipline rates, and mean student achievement on standardized exams,” they write. “Unequal school attendance zones do not only perpetuate racial and ethnic segregation, they amplify inequality between students of color and their white peers, all while being almost right next to each other.”
Why aren’t we newspaper people covering this issue more? There are frequent clashes over proposed changes, even small ones, in the boundaries that determine, say, which kids go to Washington Elementary and which go to Jefferson Elementary on the other side of the park. We don’t write about them often because they are too small to merit our attention. Many newspapers these days can no longer afford enough staff to cover such disputes.
Monarrez and Chien collected boundary data from 98 percent of the 100 largest school districts and all of the 20 largest. Almost every district used school boundaries to determine where elementary school students went to school. They were slightly less likely to use boundaries for middle and high school enrollment, indicating that school-choice programs may be more common in upper grades. Where you live, however, remains much more important than what you need as a student in deciding where you go to school.
The resulting inequities, the authors say, “happen at a microgeographic level, making them easy to hide.” Since government institutions created these boundaries, they argue, it is government’s responsibility to fix them. “Policymakers have had numerous opportunities to amend the school boundaries to redress these harms,” Monarrez and Chien say, “but many of them have simply chosen not to do so.”
One of the barriers to change, they acknowledge, is the fear that if boundaries were changed to bring more minority kids into schools, White parents might move elsewhere — as happened in the “White flight” of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.
Several efforts are underway to nudge schools toward less segregated situations. Monarrez told me the emphasis should be on “gradual change of the school boundary system toward lowering geographic inequality.” The Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in a 1992 decision that the Constitution allows systems where “parents are free to disregard neighborhood-school assignment, and to send their children (with transportation paid) to whichever school they choose.”
Cambridge, Mass., lets parents make school choices in a lottery that provides a more even mix of low-income and middle-class students. In Washington, D.C., nearly all regular and charter public schools participate in an enrollment system that takes into account family preferences.
There are many proposals to do more. “I can imagine a law that would require any public school to reserve 10 percent of its seats for student living outside of the attendance zone,” education policy consultant and author Tim DeRoche said. “Or families could be guaranteed an equal opportunity to enroll at any school within three miles of their home.”
Derrell Bradford, president of the educational advocacy organization 50CAN, the 50-State Campaign for Achievement Now, told me our insistence on assigning schools based on where children live “doesn’t stand up … if you care about racial justice.” He said there are plenty of charters, independents, pods and magnets “that don’t use residence to get students. The proof is out there already.”
Monarrez and Chien argue we should stop obsessing over the past.
“Redrawing the line separating adjacent schools would not lead to much of a change in households’ commuting patterns, and it would not disrupt the rest of the school system,” they write. “The evidence of real estate depreciation and white exodus for localized school redistricting in recent decades is scant.”
Shedding such worries seems worth a try. But given today’s fear-laden politics, who is going to make the first big step in that direction?