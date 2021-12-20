Outside of DCPS, schools across the city have likewise been preparing for post-winter break surges. KIPP DC, the city’s largest charter network, said Thursday that students will be returning to virtual instruction Jan. 3. All staff members and students are to report to the school to get tested for the coronavirus during the day through a rapid antigen test. Students will return in staggered arrival times the day after. Only staff and students with a verified negative test will be admitted onto campus.