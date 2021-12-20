About 100,000 tests will be distributed to public schools and public charter schools so students, teachers and staffers can test themselves at home ahead of the return from winter break. Families can go to any school in the District to pick up a test, Ferebee said, not just the school their children attend.
“As we always remind our community, we’re in this together, and we want to ensure our family members are smart about their activities during the holidays,” Ferebee said.
Coronavirus infection rates have increased in D.C. schools since the Thanksgiving break, officials have said. The city has moved four schools to virtual instruction through Wednesday, returning to classrooms only after the break: Whittier Elementary School, McKinley Tech High School, Turner Elementary School and Bard High School Early College.
Ferebee described a three-layered approach that DCPS considers before moving to virtual learning, including the guidance of D.C. Health, whether a critical mass of students have had to quarantine, and whether the school can conduct normal operations — potentially because of a staffing shortage.
Outside of DCPS, schools across the city have likewise been preparing for post-winter break surges. KIPP DC, the city’s largest charter network, said Thursday that students will be returning to virtual instruction Jan. 3. All staff members and students are to report to school to get tested for the coronavirus during the day through a rapid antigen test. Students will return in staggered arrival times the day after. Only staff and students with a verified negative test will be allowed on campus.
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced at the news conference Monday that she will reimpose the city’s indoor mask mandate, which had been greatly relaxed last month. Beginning at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the city will again legally require masks in most indoor public spaces such as gyms, churches and grocery stores.