This comes as top public health officials lay out a strategy to keep children in schools in the new year, even as they warn that the omicron variant could fuel a massive wave of infections this winter.
At a White House briefing last week, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, laid out a strategy the agency developed with school districts called “test to stay.” The plan, she said, would allow unvaccinated children who are exposed to the coronavirus at school but test negative to continue learning in person instead of isolating at home.
Students could keep coming to school if they remain asymptomatic, wear masks and get tested for the coronavirus twice a week, as long as they and the infected person “wore masks correctly and consistently throughout the exposure.”
“Test to stay is an encouraging public health practice to help keep our children in school,” Walensky said at the briefing Friday. “And CDC is updating our materials to help schools and parents know how to best implement this promising and now proven practice, along with our multi-layer prevention strategies that will help keep our children in the classroom safely.”
Meanwhile, omicron is already having an impact in higher education, as some colleges pivot online and cancel end-of-year events while students head home for the holiday break.
Public health experts have recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans who plan to gather with other households indoors for the holidays consider getting tested beforehand.
But many say they are having trouble finding tests — and when they do, the price can be prohibitive. A packet of two typically costs about $25.
Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser on the pandemic, this weekend acknowledged test shortages in parts of the country but said people would begin to see results from the administration’s efforts to ramp up capacity “as we get a little bit further, maybe a week or two or three.”
“What the government has been doing now, and you’re going to be seeing the result of that, is making investments literally in billions of dollars to get anywhere from 200 million to 500 million tests available per month,” Fauci said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” adding that many of the tests “will be free.”
New York on Sunday reported a statewide record daily level of new coronavirus cases for the third straight day. To boost supplies of testing kits and treatments to New York City and the rest of the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) called on Biden to invoke the Defense Production Act, a wartime law.
Bryan Pietsch contributed to this report.