Jurkowski forfeited a job as a school librarian in Hamilton Township, N.J., after a jury convicted her of fraud in 2013. Prosecutors said the city paid for Jurkowski to provide tutoring for her children but that she continued billing the district for nearly $24,000 for months after the tutoring had ended.
She was also arraigned on animal cruelty charges in 2019 after she left one of her Rottweilers outdoors in freezing winter temperatures, according to The Press of Atlantic City. The dog died. Police had responded to several complaints of animal cruelty at the home.
Jurkowski did not reply to messages to her email and cellphone seeking comment for this story.
D.C. Public Schools has not said whether it knew of the incidents during her hiring process in 2014. Officials were moving “quickly and decisively” to investigate, Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said at a Tuesday news conference.
“We do a thorough background check on all of our employees when they are hired,” Ferebee said. “We’re doing an investigation into the hiring process specifically to the staff member.”
The D.C. Public Schools hiring investigation usually includes criminal background check, according to a background sheet on its website. It also screens for any history of child abuse or neglect, and any allegations of sexual misconduct.
In a letter to parents, Watkins Principal MScott Berkowitz said the DCPS Mental Health Crisis Response team had dispatched four counselors to the school Monday. A social worker visited the affected third-grade class and “supported students in processing their feelings and sharing the level of support they may need later in the day.” Later, the counselors led the class through “a healing circle.”
Berkowitz promised that school and district administrators would “plan age-appropriate lessons about the Holocaust,” because “this incident resulted in an inappropriate exposure to this historical event.” Jurkowski cast a Jewish student as Hitler and told him to pretend to commit suicide, as Hitler did, according to the parent of a student in the class.
Jurkowski, who has been with DCPS for seven years, makes about $96,000, according to a database of 2020 data maintained by the Washington Business Journal.
Jurkowski is also listed as a member at-large in specialized services of the Washington Teachers’ Union. The union’s leaders said in a statement Tuesday that Jurkowski was placed on paid leave, which is “the normal course of action while a staffer is under investigation.”
“Let’s make no mistake — these are serious charges,” the union wrote in a statement. “Everyone has a right to due process and that is why the WTU supports a thorough investigation.”
D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6) wrote to D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee late Sunday night requesting more information about Jurkowski’s hiring. Allen wanted to know if DCPS conducted a full background check on Jurkowski and if the school system was aware of the previous criminal charges and license revocation.
“I, like so many others, read these reports in horror,” Allen wrote to Ferebee. “The antisemitism and hatred described by students has no place in the District of Columbia and the hate and harm caused by these actions are difficult to put into words.”
Reports of the Friday episode prompted howls of outrage from parents across the country and efforts locally to heal. More than 50 households tuned into a Zoom meeting Monday night hosted by Hill Havurah, the Jewish community on Capitol Hill, to discuss the episode and its meaning. Among those present were parents from Watkins, Watkins alumni, two members of the City Council, a Holocaust survivor who spoke about her experiences, and members of the city’s Muslim community who joined to offer support.
Michelle Boorstein contributed to this report