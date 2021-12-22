Plans vary from place to place: Columbia announced Wednesday that the first two weeks of classes will be virtual, a move that applies to all classes, whether they start on the most common date, Jan. 18, or earlier in the month. Duke announced that most classes from Jan. 5 to 8 would be remote, but in-person classes are expected to resume Jan. 10. UCLA classes will start Jan. 3 as planned, but the first two weeks will be held remotely and students were told to return to campus by Jan. 9 for testing.