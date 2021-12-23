If they weren’t able to return, they would have to take a leave of absence until spring 2023, officials said — a warning that prompted two students to write an op-ed in the campus newspaper, the Daily Princetonian. Homesickness is a weight for international students, they wrote, “the myriad of daily reminders that you exist in the periphery. It’s the under-seasoned food and local slang you don’t truly understand. It’s the cold winter you’ve never felt before, and the 10 hour time-difference that makes it impossible to call home when you need the support of a parent.” They asked administration officials to provide more options.