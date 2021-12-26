This is the 10th year that he has compiled a list of what he considers the best and worst education news of the previous 12 months (you can see links to all of them at the end of this post).
As for this year, Ferlazzo wrote: “Most years, I have wished that education was more in the news. This year, though, gave truth to the old saying, ‘Be careful what you wish for …’”
As usual, these are not listed in any order of importance (except for the first ones listed under both the “best” and “worst” list). Ferlazzo wants to hear your feedback — whether you agree or disagree with his choices, and what news he missed. His choices are sure to stimulate debate.
Ferlazzo’s best education news of 2021
● There’s little question that the best education news of the year was the reopening of many schools in the spring that had been closed, and the return of the vast majority of students and teachers in the fall. These reopenings and returns resulted in large part because of mask mandates in many, though not all, places; the availability of teacher and student vaccines; and changes facilitated by federal funds. Even in some states where mask mandates were prohibited, there were districts that courageously defied those prohibitions and instituted them anyway. Though the return of students was the best news for most of us, it comes with a big asterisk — many educators, family members and children could have had covid-19 transmitted to them while at schools (or on their way to and from them).
● A related piece of “best” news to help ensure that schools will remain safely open are growing teacher vaccine mandates, and the beginning of mandates for students, with the state of California and individual districts there taking the lead and majority of Americans supporting them.
● Billions of dollars from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan were integral to the physical reopening of schools, and researchers are clear that this kind of additional financial school support can directly result in increased student success. The same law included many other measures to assist our students’ families, including expanding the child tax credit. Since countless studies have found that the majority of factors that affect student achievement exist outside the schoolhouse walls, these additional supports should have a major positive impact on student learning for years to come. Speaking of additional supports, the Biden administration also approved the biggest increase ever in the Food Stamp program (it’s hard for hungry students to concentrate on school).
● But that’s not all the additional funding the Biden administration is planning to provide to education. Congress is on track to support a huge increase in moneys for Title 1 schools (those with large numbers of low-income students) and for programs to support disabled students. In addition, the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan passed by the House provides funds directly for schools to support K-12 programs as well as creating universal pre-K programs to be at least partly provided by schools. Even though Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-WV) said he opposes the plan, he has also said he supports the expansion of pre-K programs.
● Teaching about systemic racism is under attack (see the “worst news” section), and New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah Jones’ 1619 Project was a prime target. The related “best” news is that not only did she and her collaborators publish expanded books for adults and children, but the Pulitzer Center expanded their teaching resources about it and created a new website at 1619 Education. I’m sure it will become one of the most popular teacher resource sites on the Web.
● School districts across the country are finally beginning to either overhaul or eliminate “gifted and talented” programs that have shut out many African American and Latino students for years. In addition, cities like New York City and Boston are changing their admission processes for select high schools to try to deal with similar disparities.
● Last year’s “best” news list included the University of California beginning the process to end the use of the SAT and ACT in its admission requirements. Not only has this change been finalized, but UC has just decided to eliminate the use of any kind of standardized test whatsoever in its admission process. This change should benefit many low-income and vulnerable students, especially English-language learners. This decision is likely to influence colleges and universities across the country. In fact, Harvard University just announced it would extend for four years a policy that allows applicants to apply without an SAT or ACT score.
● Speaking of California, the state has led in other education areas this year, as well. It’s providing tens of billions of dollars in extra funding to schools, becoming the first state to require taking a high school ethnic studies class to graduate, passing a law that schools need to provide free tampons to students, and launching the largest free lunch program in the nation.
● California isn’t the only state that can be a model for others. Illinois passed a law requiring that Asian American History be a part of the public school curriculum.
● It’s a definite plus to have a teacher, principal and former English Language Learner as U.S. secretary of education. Even though I, and many other educators, felt that Miguel Cardona made the wrong call on requiring standardized testing last spring (see worst news section), I believe most educators would choose him over Betsy DeVos — former president Donald Trump’s education secretary — any day of the week. Of course, it also doesn’t hurt to have a practicing teacher living in the White House: first lady Jill Biden.
Ferlazzo’s worst education news of 2021
● The worst piece of education news: the covid-19 pandemic that sickened and killed countless numbers of our students and members of their families, along with many colleagues at our schools. And it’s continuing to do so as many schools choose to not implement mask mandates — or are legally prohibited from doing so — at the same time millions of people are ignoring the mandates that do exist.
● An obviously related piece of worst news has been the threats and attacks on educators and school board members who have been adhering to and/or instituting mask mandates and other safety protocols to ensure the safety of students and school staff. It’s important to note that most of these attacks have come from White parents and other community members since families of color generally have supported school safety efforts.
● Speaking of attacks on educators and school boards, Republican operatives initiated a full assault against schools teaching about systemic racism — and, in some cases, any kind of racism — using the smokescreen of Critical Race Theory (which is typically taught in graduate schools, not in K-12). A group even announced a “bounty” for anyone who “caught” a teacher violating state limits on discussing anti-racism. Parent voice in a child’s education is critical to their child’s success in school. Many educators, like myself, have pushed for years for increased parent engagement. Oftentimes, however, these fights against mask and vaccine mandates, and against teaching about systemic racism, have crossed the line into parent bullying.
● One particular element of these kinds of attacks warrant its own bullet point under the worst list — major efforts by conservative Republican legislators, school board members, and/or parents to ban books that offer a different world view on human sexuality, race, or just about anything they disagree with. One school board member suggested burning them. In some areas, students are leading the fight against these book bans.
● Many aspects of the pandemic — including social isolation, school closures and distance learning — have had major negative influences on our students’ mental and social health. Research estimates that 140,000 children lost a parent or caregiver to covid-19. The past 18 months also has had an impact on what might be expected to be their academic growth in standard school curriculum. Though many schools have been trying to hire more mental health counselors, it has been difficult to find candidates in many places. The same problem goes for a strategy pushed by many to “catch-up” on academics — hiring tutors.
● Many district leaders see their students and staff through the lens of deficits and not assets. This perspective can result in their missing practical “outside of the box” strategies to combat these challenges, including starting or expanding peer mentors and peer tutor programs, and leveraging accelerated learning techniques used effectively for years by teachers of English language learners.
● Teacher and staff morale is suffering across the country. There are so many actions that districts can take to support them and their students, but don’t hold your breath.
● Teacher shortages, and bus driver shortages, and cafeteria staff shortages and substitute shortages — everybody has a shortage! And, though fears of an exodus from the teaching profession this year have not materialized, I wonder how many veteran teachers, like myself, might be considering how many more years we will be staying in the classroom. If you combine that with one concern that has materialized — fewer young people are pursuing the teaching profession — then the school staffing crisis could get worse. Will district leaders develop career paths for classified staff to become credentialed teachers? Recruit more teachers of color (and better support the ones they have now)? Make teachers genuine partners in decision-making?
● Public school enrollment fell by more than 1 million students since the pandemic began. This isn’t good news for anyone who supports public schools, and may create a potential major cash crunch for districts whose funding depends on a version of average daily attendance, which is the vast majority of them.
● Gunfire is on the rise at schools. According to one study, there was more gunfire on school grounds this year than during any previous year. But few attempts are being made at making guns less accessible to children. There was one piece of good news in this area: — far-right broadcaster Alex Jones was ordered to pay damages to families of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre for claiming the murders were a “hoax.”
● Requiring standardized tests for the 2020-21 school year was a big mistake by the Biden administration. Many of us in education felt that they were a distraction from the priority of supporting students returning from a one year absence from physical school; many students didn’t take them seriously, and their results were not effective guides for instruction this year.
