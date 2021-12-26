● There’s little question that the best education news of the year was the reopening of many schools in the spring that had been closed, and the return of the vast majority of students and teachers in the fall. These reopenings and returns resulted in large part because of mask mandates in many, though not all, places; the availability of teacher and student vaccines; and changes facilitated by federal funds. Even in some states where mask mandates were prohibited, there were districts that courageously defied those prohibitions and instituted them anyway. Though the return of students was the best news for most of us, it comes with a big asterisk — many educators, family members and children could have had covid-19 transmitted to them while at schools (or on their way to and from them).