“While we sought to avoid another move to online classes, this is not a return to the situation we faced in spring 2020,” Burwell wrote in her letter. “Rather, it is a short-term, prudent approach to the current situation and risk factors.”
The District has emerged as a major center of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. In the last week,D.C. saw an increase in admitted coronavirus patients per capita more than three times as high as any U.S. state, according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Although the region is well-vaccinated, health experts say the omicron variant of the coronavirus is highly infectious and that they expect a surge in cases when the holidays are over.
Other area universities that have already said they are starting classes virtually in January — and would have rules regarding coronavirus safety protocols and testing — include George Washington University, Gallaudet University and the University of Maryland.
Catholic University President John Garvey said last week that the school would resume classes in person as scheduled — which is set for Jan. 10 — but would review the situation and make a final decision by Jan. 4 “if the omicron strain continues to spread rapidly.”
Howard University announced last week that it would delay the start of the spring semester a week — until Jan. 18 — at which time in-person classes are expected to begin. Everyone planning to be on campus will be required to provide a negative PCR test result within four days of arriving at Howard, and all faculty, staff and students are required to have a coronavirus booster shot before the end of January if already eligible for one (or within 30 days after becoming eligible).
American University’s Burwell said classes would start on Jan. 10 virtually and continue that way until Jan. 31, when in-person instruction would resume. Burwell said residence halls would open on schedule, but that anybody on campus is required to test for the coronavirus within 48 hours of arrival, and that there would be more testing requirements during January.
Georgetown had been scheduled to resume classes in person on Jan. 12, but will now be virtual until Jan. 31, DeGioia said. Students can move into their dorms starting on Jan. 11, he said, but can delay their return if they choose. All students, faculty and staff will have to be tested before their arrival on campus, the university announced.
Other schools around the country that have announced they were going virtual in January include Harvard and Stanford universities, as well as Pennsylvania State University and the University of California at Los Angeles.