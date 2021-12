D.C. Public Schools families can pick up rapid antigen tests at schools across the city from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4. City officials are asking families to test their children on Jan. 4. Tests administered before then will not be accepted. Families are asked to upload results by 4 p.m. on Jan. 4 to dcps.dc.gov/safereturn.