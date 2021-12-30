Some are skeptical that already-stretched districts like New York City, the nation’s largest, will be overwhelmed with the gargantuan task of keeping track of so many tests and, inevitably it seems, so many cases. Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a labor union representing teachers in New York City public schools, expressed doubt, saying teachers are prepared but that “the real issue is whether the city can do its job” in ensuring new testing initiatives are in place by next week.