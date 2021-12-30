Superintendent Monica Henson and her team decided to close the school — a difficult decision in a part of the country where spotty broadband Internet access makes remote learning iffy.
“I would never have dreamed in July that we would be where we are right now,” Henson said. “I feel like a lot of my role has been comforter in chief.”
Nearly two years into the pandemic, districts large and small that had achieved some semblance of normalcy with the wide-scale return to in-person teaching this fall are now contemplating the start of a new semester with case numbers higher than ever before. Some are making painful decisions to revert, at least temporarily, to remote learning. But increasingly, there is consensus that even in the midst of a massive surge, schools should stay open.
In recent days, a number of the nation’s largest school districts have announced plans to resume in-person classes in January — with some adjustments. New York City will provide students with at-home tests and allow them to stay in school if they test negative and are asymptomatic when a positive case surfaces.
D.C. Public Schools settled on a stricter approach, announcing Wednesday that it would require every student and employee to show a negative coronavirus test before returning after the holiday break. Los Angeles plans to test everyone the first week of class — including those who are vaccinated.
Even small Oxford Hills is planning to resume in-person classes after its mid-December scare.
But staying open could prove to be a challenge. The latest coronavirus wave comes at a time when districts have already been grappling with shortages of teachers, bus drivers and cafeteria workers. Scores of children eligible for a coronavirus vaccine still have not gotten their shots and pediatric hospitalizations are climbing. Although testing every student might help contain cases, many districts don’t have that capacity, and new research shows widely used rapid tests may be less effective at identifying cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant.
“Superintendents very much are interested in having the kids in school, in person, because that’s where they belong,” said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. “But it’s becoming a monumental task.”
As of Thursday, more than 900 public schools were preparing to close for at least one day during the first week of January, according to numbers from Burbio, a data company that tracks school closures in some 5,000 districts across the nation. But those schools appear to be the exception rather than the norm. Early pandemic days of mass closures have now been replaced with a growing consensus that school must go on.
“The default position is we want kids in school,” said John Heim, executive director of the National School Boards Association. “That’s the point that most school districts and school boards are working from.”
Emerging research has shown that the less in-person instruction students received during the pandemic, the worse they performed academically — particularly lower-income students and students of color who often remained in virtual classes longer than their peers, said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education, a nonpartisan research and policy group.
“The question is: How do we do everything within our power to keep kids both safe and learning in person?” she said. In the early days, when the pandemic was spiraling out of control, “we had no choice but to close schools. We have choices now,” she added.
Experts say vaccination is still the best tool in mitigating the virus’s spread — but with large numbers of students still not immunized, testing is being pushed as a complementary measure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced that students exposed to the virus can safely continue in-person learning so long as they are regularly tested for the virus, and it released two studies showing the effectiveness of “test to stay.”
Utah was an early leader on mass testing, implementing a law earlier this year requiring schools with more than 1,500 students to test everyone if 2 percent test positive in the previous 14 days. That approach is now being adopted, with modifications, in several other jurisdictions.
“Your children are safer in school,” New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams (D) said Tuesday at a virtual news briefing announcing the plan to ramp up testing as a way of keeping cases controlled. “The numbers speak for themselves.”
Elizabeth Stuart, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who has studied mitigation strategies in schools, agrees that testing is a useful tool to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. But she noted that some districts may have to think strategically about how to use the still-limited supply available. That could include, for example, limiting testing to the final day of isolation or quarantine before returning to school.
“I think that schools will need to be thoughtful about how to use this limited resource,” she said.
Some are skeptical that already-stretched districts like New York City, the nation’s largest, will be overwhelmed with the gargantuan task of keeping track of so many tests and cases. Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, a labor union representing teachers in New York City’s public schools, expressed doubt, saying teachers are prepared but “the real issue is whether the city can do its job” in ensuring new testing initiatives are in place by next week.
“We are moving closer to a safe reopening of schools,” he said in a written statement after the city announced its plan. “But we are not there yet.”
Lake said her concern is that because schools are determined to open — as they should be — “sometimes that means that we don’t make contingency plans for the realities upon us.”
“Districts have to have a plan for staff shortages. They have to have a plan for when parents are concerned enough to start keeping their kids home,” she said. “What would they do? Will they provide remote learning options? Will they have creative staffing strategies to be able to keep educating kids if it’s not business as usual?”
Though districts have spent billions on tests, air purifiers and virtual learning in a bid to keep students safe and up to speed on their education, glaring gaps remain. While Paterson, N.J., schools provide students with a Chromebook, those attending Oxford Hills in rural Maine, for example, still struggle to get a reliable Internet connection. New York City schools expect the state and city to provide several million at-home coronavirus tests, but shortages are an issue elsewhere.
“I am concerned that lots of districts don’t have the infrastructure for testing and test to stay,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. “It’s going to be really, really bumpy and there is going to need to be a lot of grace.”
Adding to the confusion is a lack of uniform standards on basics like what threshold a school should reach in positive cases before deciding to close. Though many districts use 5 percent, for others it’s as high as 15 percent. The number can vary based on factors such as mask policies and vaccination rates.
“That is the most frustrating element to this whole process,” Domenech said.
Paterson Superintendent Eileen Shafer and her team decided to revert to remote learning until Jan. 18 after seeing cases climb in her pocket of New Jersey. Students had officially returned to full-time in-person learning in September, and each classroom is now equipped with an air purifier. In the fall, the district reported 30 to 40 cases per week. By mid-December, it crossed 200.
“It’s very disappointing,” she said. “But I’m very hopeful that it’s just for those two weeks. I also think it’s the right move to make out of an abundance of caution.”
But Paterson students have the advantage of technology: Those without Internet at home are given a hotspot, and when a Chromebook stops functioning, the district provides a new one.
That’s a world away from Oxford Hills. Located about an hour outside Augusta, Maine, more than half of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch — meaning that in addition to missing out on learning if schools close, many would also miss a reliable meal. The district relied on hybrid learning early in the pandemic and returned more permanently to class this past summer.
Henson said mitigation strategies such as universal indoor masking, social distancing and testing have kept community transmission rates in the low teens to 20 percent. She’s confident those strategies will hold up against the omicron variant of the coronavirus but worries about vaccination rates. For children ages 11 and up, just about 50 percent have gotten fully immunized.
Nationwide, child vaccinations have been lagging. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that 16.7 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds had at least one dose as of early December — a month after the CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for those in that age group.
Even if Oxford Hills manages to keep the virus at bay in classrooms, the district could be easily overwhelmed if a large number of bus drivers or teachers called in sick. Recruiting bus drivers was a challenge even before the pandemic. The district has had to shut down and consolidate routes, stagger elementary school start times and offer new drivers a $1,500 signing bonus.
Many of the drivers are older, making them potentially more vulnerable to the new variant. The district has researched the possibility of contracting with a bus service, but Henson said contractors are not interested.
“There really is no contingency plan,” she said. “We are just having to take this week by week.”
