There will be a big increase in teacher retirements in the spring/summer, leading to a teacher shortage that will make this school year look like a picnic. Then, in an advance prediction for 2023, the stress created by that staff shortage will result in an equal number of departures the following year. These losses, combined with a similarly alarming drop in numbers of students enrolling in teacher-preparation programs, will result in an awful downward spiral. Districts with skilled leadership will have already developed “grow your own” and “teacher-residency” programs to recruit new students, and programs to support those educators who choose to stay. But, as the pandemic has shown, those kinds of districts are definitely not the majority.