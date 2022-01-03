That is how Jackie Atkisson feels. As a mother to three children in Alexandria City Public Schools, and a preschool teacher herself, Atkisson, 35, believes the risks of closing schools down again far outweigh any risk posed by omicron. If children are forced to learn from home again, Atkisson said they will suffer from loneliness and struggle academically. Some children in food-insecure homes will no longer be able to eat regular meals, she warned, deprived of school lunches and reliable transport to school campuses.