McKnight described a new system of showing school-by-school infection levels, sorting schools by three colors. Schools are designated as red when 5 percent or more of students and staff have tested positive in the previous 14 days, at which point a decision is made about whether to go virtual. Schools are labeled yellow when their cases approach that threshold, with 3 percent to 5 percent of students and staff affected. Schools are marked as green when cases are below 3 percent.