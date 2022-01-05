School-choice advocates say it is important for families to have alternatives to traditional public schools — with the public paying for those individual choices. Indeed, we’ve watched then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and her allies, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), offer a new definition of “public education” — one that says nothing about public control of education but simply this: “Look, if it’s public dollars, it’s public education.” DeSantis said exactly that in 2019 and in other language since. If a child uses public funding to enroll in a religious school that doesn’t teach secular subjects and that discriminates against LGBTQ and other students, it’s still public education, according to that view.