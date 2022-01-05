"The only thing we can control is whether we go into the buildings,” Jesse Sharkey, the union president, said Wednesday. “Right now, going into schools puts us at risk, puts students and families at risk, of contracting the coronavirus.”
He said teachers would not to come back before Jan. 18 unless the surge in cases subsides or the union reaches an agreement with the city, chiefly on additional virus testing.
The union’s chief demand was for an effective coronavirus testing program for students, a process that has gone far more smoothly in other cities. In Chicago, the district encouraged students to take coronavirus tests near the end of the winter break but thousands of those tests were deemed invalid.
The union’s step marked a sharp clash with the White House, where President Biden has repeatedly said he wants schools to be open. “We know that our kids can be safe when in school,” he said Tuesday. His education secretary, Miguel Cardona, has repeatedly said the same, and press secretary Jen Psaki repeated the message Wednesday when asked about Chicago.
The Chicago group’s action also represented a departure from its own parent union, the American Federation of Teachers. AFT president Randi Weingarten has been delivering a message that schools need to be open for months, and a high-profile action by one of her biggest locals undercuts that message.
“We got it right for most of this current school year,” she said Wednesday in a neutral message. “Now the adults must work together and double down to get it right as we confront this surge.”
Politically, the showdown was perilous for Democrats, who are already blamed by many voters for school closings last year. In the run-up to this year’s elections, Republicans have been working to pin school chaos on the Democrats, and closing schools for what could be an extended period in the country’s third-largest district could feed that line of attack.
“What is happening in Chicago with all the school closures is devastating,” former president Donald Trump said in a statement. He said Democrats were sowing divisions “while our kids sit at home watching their futures vanish.”
Tracking by the data firm Burbio found 3,461 schools were not offering in-person school on Wednesday, including 653 in Chicago, a total that has risen over the past few days but still represents a fraction of nearly 100,000 K-12 schools in the country. The vast majority of school districts have remained open, even with the omicron surge.
School systems in Cleveland, Atlanta and Newark have switched to virtual learning. But the vast majority of schools opened Monday or plan to reopen this week. In most cases, where closures are needed, districts are moving individual schools to virtual education while keeping the rest of the district in person. Burbio tracking shows the closures are concentrated in the Upper Midwest and Northeast.
The Center for Reinventing Public Education, which has been tracking 100 large urban school districts since the pandemic began, said 12 of those districts were disrupted on Tuesday for coronavirus-related reasons. It found four of them were closed entirely due to the pandemic, five were in remote learning and six closed at least one campus but were otherwise open. An additional three districts were closed due to weather.
Even when open, many districts were scrambling, often with teacher shortages that were already acute before the recent surge forced more teachers out of the classroom, either because they were sick or caring for sick children. In San Francisco on Wednesday, there were 693 requests for substitutes including 414 by classroom teachers. Just 164 were covered by substitutes. Administrators tried to fill the gaps, including Superintendent Vincent Matthews, who covered a middle school science class.
As with the Chicago union, the United Educators of San Francisco, which represents schoolteachers and paraprofessionals, was pushing for more coronavirus testing in schools. But unlike Chicago, union President Cassondra Curiel said there was no discussion of trying to force school to go virtual.
“We haven’t had that conversation in a very long time,” she said.
Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers, which represents about 120,000 employees in New York City schools, had pushed newly inaugurated Mayor Eric Adams to switch to remote learning but went along with a full return this week after assurances that the city would deal with any problems that came up.
Mulgrew said he was particularly concerned that staff shortages would lead to huge combined classes. But he said Wednesday that Adams had kept his word to quickly deploy administrators to fill gaps where they appeared.
“He proved me wrong in terms of the redeployment. I’ve never seen them move so fast,” he said. “Teachers are telling me, ‘I’m anxious, I’m fearful, I have my doubts, but it’s real simple if my kids are here I want to be here.’ ”
In Chicago, the relationship between the teachers union and the city political leadership has long been far more toxic. In 2019, teachers went on an acrimonious strike that lasted 11 days. Late Tuesday, close to 90 percent of the Chicago Teachers Union’s House of Delegates voted in favor of shifting to remote learning, along with more than 70 percent of its members, the union said in a statement.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot responded angrily.
“I have to tell you. It feels like Groundhog Day. That we are here again at this hour ... after everything that we’ve got through,” she said late Tuesday.
She added: “Nobody signs up for being a home-schooler at the last minute.”
Tuesday’s vote by Chicago teachers is the result of a months-long fight between city officials and the teachers union, which has repeatedly expressed concerns about conducting in-person classes while infections spread at schools. Last week, the union proposed requiring negative tests from employees and students as a condition for returning to class.
Chicago’s daily case averages were above 4,000 in the last week of 2021, rendering the winter surge the city’s worst during the pandemic. Chicago’s previous record surge came last winter, when daily averages went above 2,000. Hospitalizations have also been on the rise in recent weeks, according to city figures.