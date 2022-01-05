Cheryl Horn, a mother of two, said her 16-year-old daughter’s bus transportation to a midday school system career program was canceled without notice, leaving her stranded at Clarksburg High School, where she had no classes and no way of getting home. She waited with a handful of other students. “Even while they were sitting there waiting for an hour, no one told them,” Horn said. When no bus came, her father left work, picked her up and took her home.