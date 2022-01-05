Several public school systems in Virginia announced closures for Thursday as the D.C. region continues to recover from a snowstorm earlier this week, and amid forecasts for more inclement weather. At least three systems will also remain closed on Friday.

School closures

  • Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed Thursday, with no virtual classes. It is a virtual workday for staff.
  • Arlington County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
  • Culpeper County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.
  • Fairfax County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday. Coronavirus test sites will be open and meal kit distribution will continue.
  • Fredericksburg County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday and Friday.
  • Prince William County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday.
  • Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Thursday and Friday.
  • Stafford County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday and Friday.

Teacher Workday

  • Manassas City Public Schools will hold a teacher work day Thursday. Students will not report.