A bicyclist rides toward Greeley Boulevard in Springfield, Va., on Monday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Several public school systems in Virginia announced closures for Thursday as the D.C. region continues to recover from a snowstorm earlier this week, and amid forecasts for more inclement weather. At least three systems will also remain closed on Friday.

School closures

Alexandria City Public Schools will be closed Thursday, with no virtual classes. It is a virtual workday for staff.

Arlington County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Culpeper County Public Schools will be closed Thursday.

Fairfax County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday. Coronavirus test sites will be open and meal kit distribution will continue.

Fredericksburg County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday and Friday.

Prince William County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are closed Thursday and Friday.

Stafford County Public Schools classes are canceled Thursday and Friday.

Teacher Workday

Manassas City Public Schools will hold a teacher work day Thursday. Students will not report.