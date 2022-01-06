The first challenge was in testing: Families struggled to acquire rapid antigen testing as a winter storm left offices closed and roads unplowed. In the week leading up to the deadline, the wait in lines for free tests distributed by the city was hours-long. And glitches that blocked many submissions left many parents struggling to upload their results to the designated website.
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday, approximately 38,300 of the system’s 50,000 students had returned their results, according to the D.C. deputy mayor of education. Some 9,200 staff submitted test results. Families reported 2,111 positive cases of the coronavirus; 667 staff members said they were infected.
Results varied wildly among schools, but with 5 percent of tested students infected and 7 percent of staff, D.C. Public Schools decided it would reopen in person, with the exception of a single middle school where 11 percent of the staff tested positive, D.C. Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said Wednesday night. Several specific classes at other schools were also asked to stay home, he said.
After the portal to submit results failed intermittently on Tuesday and Wednesday, D.C. Public Schools sent out an email to parents advising them that students could bring a screenshot of their negative result or a signed note certifying that their result was negative.
“That doesn’t really comport with safety issues,” Richard Jackson, head of the Council of School Officers, a union for mid-level leadership in the school system, said Wednesday evening ahead of the return to school. “Are we opening schools safely or are we just opening schools because there’s a subset of people that says, ‘No more virtual,’ and they happen to be the politically the loudest group?”
The next challenge was what to do about the thousands of students who did not submit their tests. Officials announced Wednesday night that these children would be able to take rapid antigen tests, administered by parents or qualified technicians, on school grounds the next morning, according to a news release from D.C. Public Schools. Students would not be permitted to reenter their classrooms until the test concluded. Those who opted out altogether would be barred from schools for 10 days or until they submitted proof of a negative test.
Families picked up tests at schools this week to administer Wednesday. Yasmine Sandhu, 46, acquired two rapid testing kits Tuesday at Lafayette Elementary School, where her first-grader and fifth-grader attend classes. The elementary school had three stations set up outdoors for parents to pick up tests and physically distance.
“I actually feel pretty confident in the way our school has handled it, in bringing kids back and being as safe as they can, and obviously in giving us tests,” Sandhu said. “Being in schools is almost the least of my concerns at this point.”
Asked by a Ward 8 advisory neighborhood commissioner Tuesday night how D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) would respond to parents who are worried about the virus’s spread in school, especially among those with children too young to be vaccinated, Bowser said she was confident in her plan, adding that it is crucial for students to be back in schools.
“One of the biggest lessons learned from our first two years dealing with covid is that we kept our kids out of school way too long. And the devastation that it has wreaked upon some is going to take years and years to overcome,” Bowser said. “I have a 3-year-old. … We’re all looking very much forward to her going to school on Thursday. I feel confident about that for my own daughter because of the preparation we have gone through.”
Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.