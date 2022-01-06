School officials said they would consult with county health officials and evaluate other factors as they decide whether to move the schools — which represent more than half of the 209-school system — to 14 calendar days of virtual instruction.
For now, only the 11 schools in the district that were designated as red on Tuesday will be in virtual-learning mode Thursday. The others will open their doors again for classes, as they did on Wednesday.
Some parents and advocates were stunned that the list of schools was released without assurances to the community about what the numbers mean and whether students and staff are safe as they return to in-person learning Thursday.
“There’s no clarity around these numbers,” said Cynthia Simonson, president of the Montgomery County Council of PTAs. “Nobody knows what this means. Yesterday we had a press conference because of the 11 schools that were red, and now there is radio silence when there are 115 more schools in the red. It goes back to the same thing every time: What is the plan?”
As schools reopened Wednesday for the first time since winter break, parents and teachers were already worried about how much virus might be circulating in school buildings. By Wednesday night, they were verging on something worse.
“I am deeply concerned about the safety of our staff and students given the exponential growth in reported cases,” said Jennifer Martin, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the 14,000-member teachers union. “If there were ever a time to come up with a better plan, this would be it.”
School officials say that in making a decision to suspend in-person learning they consider not just whether more than 5 percent of students and staff reported testing positive over the previous 14 days, but also the number of students in quarantine, the number of covid-related absences among staff, and the level of spread of the virus in the school and community.
Many of the 115 schools newly designated as red had 6 to 9 percent of students and staff testing positive.
Almost as quickly as the new color-coded list of schools was released, debate began about the what it should mean. The data is self-reported, not garnered from monitored testing.
Jennifer Reesman, a leader in Montgomery County Families for Education and Accountability, which supports keeping schools open, said that using a 5 percent metric is “completely arbitrary” and an outlier nationally. “Other systems are using staffing to determine closures, which is understandable and acceptable to the community at large,” she said.
“By coming out with this color-coded spreadsheet, they are looking for reason to close the school system,” she said, adding that the red-dominated list stokes fear in a highly vaccinated county. For many parents, she said, the question will be: “My child’s school was code red, should I send him?”
When Montgomery County interim superintendent Monifa McKnight announced that the 11 initial red schools would move to virtual learning, she pledged that the school system would keep prioritizing in-classroom learning.
Coronavirus infections have climbed across the D.C. region, surpassing 2 million. The seven-day average of new daily cases is up 87 percent in Virginia, 3 percent in the District and 64 percent in Maryland as of Wednesday, according to a Washington Post tracker.
The test positivity rate in Montgomery County is 26.8 percent, according to state data — more than 25 times what it was in the summer and more than eight times what it was in early December.
The schools now online include one high school, Seneca Valley, and two middle schools, Hallie Wells and Roberto Clemente, along with seven elementary schools: Cannon Road, North Chevy Chase, Monocacy, Forest Knolls, Rosemont, Sherwood and Waters Landing. Rock Terrace School, for students with cognitive disabilities, is also included.