While we can’t yet conclude that covid-19 has become an endemic seasonal virus like the flu, the milder cases we are seeing make us hopeful that we are on that path, particularly for vaccinated individuals. At CHOP, while there are more children in the hospital with covid-19 infection right now than we’ve had at previous points in the pandemic, a lower proportion of them are requiring intensive care services. Many of these children are having symptoms like asthma exacerbations, seasonal croup, and bronchiolitis that we have long been accustomed to caring for during the winter season. Still others are admitted into the hospital for reasons other than covid-19 but tested positive during routine testing.