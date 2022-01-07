The newest guidance differs a bit from that given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to PolicyLab Director David Rubin, who writes about the recommendations in the piece below. It places “greater emphasis on masking to reduce transmission during periods of high-case incidence in the community and among individuals with recent exposure or infection, while reducing routine school-based testing and contact tracing.”
Rubin says that the approach may seem counterintuitive to some but that the biggest concern at this point in pandemic is the harm done to students who are not in school.
As for what kind of masks, experts are saying cloth masks should no longer be used. Rubin said three-ply surgical masks of the type used in hospitals are preferred, and other experts have urged the use of authentic N95, KN95 or KF94 respirators (there are a lot of counterfeit masks for sale). Some school districts are upgrading masks; for example, all employees in the dozens of school districts and private schools in Los Angeles County are now required to wear medical-grade masks, according to new health rules that went into effect Jan. 1.
Along with directing PolicyLab, Rubin is a practicing primary-care physician at CHOP. Here’s his piece on how schools could consider proceeding.
By David Rubin
Throughout the covid-19 pandemic, schools — and particularly children — have been asked to shoulder a significant burden to avert the risk of severe disease in an unvaccinated public. Last winter, public health officials had little choice but to implement significant mitigation measures to eliminate as much exposure risk as possible to all community members, to buy time for vaccinations to arrive and slow the transmission of a virus that has killed more than 825,000 Americans since March 2020. This led schools across the country to enact strict policies of social distancing, hybrid or virtual instruction, and quarantine and isolation that kept children away from school. These measures sought not only to protect students, but also a high-risk and unvaccinated staff, as well as family members at home.
Fast forward to the first week in 2022 and our country is arguably facing its greatest coronavirus-related challenge yet, as hospitals fill with those increasingly infected by the omicron variant, which can evade the vaccine’s protection against infection, reaching both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
However, even with rising anxiety as hospitals reach capacity and children’s hospitals begin to fill with coronavirus-positive patients, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and PolicyLab at CHOP released new guidance this week supporting a reset on school covid-19 safety plans, finding a practical path forward to help schools stay open and achieve equity in access to in-school education for all children during this time.
While a set of practical recommendations allowing children and school staff to push through this resurgence and continue the path toward normal school days may seem counterintuitive to some, we believe it is the right time for three main reasons:
- Now that all children and staff in K-12 schools can get vaccinated, the competing risks to children of education loss from school closures and social isolation are significantly more concerning than the virus itself.
- While we can’t yet conclude that covid-19 has become an endemic seasonal virus like the flu, the milder cases we are seeing make us hopeful that we are on that path, particularly for vaccinated individuals. At CHOP, while there are more children in the hospital with covid-19 infection right now than we’ve had at previous points in the pandemic, a lower proportion of them are requiring intensive care services. Many of these children are having symptoms like asthma exacerbations, seasonal croup, and bronchiolitis that we have long been accustomed to caring for during the winter season. Still others are admitted into the hospital for reasons other than covid-19 but tested positive during routine testing.
- Schools are completely overwhelmed with contact tracing protocols and required testing solutions that are no longer feasible or sustainable. What’s more, many communities are struggling to access tests when needed.
We need to immediately adopt solutions prioritizing normalization of in-school education and practical measures that can keep students and staff safe. Failure to do so has led many under-resourced schools to close this week. Many of these schools have been disproportionately impacted by staffing shortages and their communities have had more limited access to testing, heightening equity concerns that have been magnified throughout the pandemic.
Keeping schools open during this resurgence is understandably concerning for the incredible teachers and staff who are the backbone of our nation’s schools, but evidence is strong for the efficacy of the vaccines in preventing significant illness for most individuals, and we can retain the practical solutions to further protect them in school buildings.
It’s in that light that the CHOP/PolicyLab guidance goes a step further than that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Our guidance places greater emphasis on masking to reduce transmission during periods of high-case incidence in the community and among individuals with recent exposure or infection, while reducing routine school-based testing and contact tracing.
They also move away from weekly testing of asymptomatic individuals but recommend voluntary testing for exposed individuals who have health concerns for themselves or their family members.
Our recommendations can be boiled down to a simple recipe: wear masks in school until hospitalizations and case incidence are declining, stay home if you are sick, and if you are asymptomatic, come to school (with a mask).
We tend to reflexively think of schools as a venue that can accelerate community transmission — yet that is no longer the case at this stage in the pandemic. Rather, a pandemic-weary public has generally gone back to pre-pandemic ways of life, making it easier for the coronavirus spread. Add to that a more transmissible omicron variant and you get the predictable resurgence of cases we’ve witnessed over the holiday season, and now into early January.
That’s why closing schools will do nothing to change the number of people showing up at the emergency room. What it will do is imperil the ability of our essential workers, particularly my beleaguered colleagues, from getting to work, when child care or school are no longer available for their children. Schools are the fabric on which our essential workers rely to be able to work.
We have reached a unique point in the coronavirus pandemic. It is time to take the next step and recognize that we will need to live with this virus, as we do each year with other seasonal viruses. The primary intervention to protect our families is vaccination, and boosters, not to disrupt schools. It’s time to move forward.
Here’s the full guidance: