“It’s frustrating because you see a lot of the experts on TV saying schools are important, schools should be open. And that’s true. I completely support that. But nobody is doing the things necessary to have that happen, which is to lower community spread,” she said. “We still have sporting events and we still have bars and restaurants open. For some reason, we just keep everything open until things get so desperate that schools are forced to close because they don’t have the staff to staff them because all the staff is out sick.”