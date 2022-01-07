After several rocky months, the former president announced last spring that he would retire at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year. Months later, however, school officials said he would leave sooner than expected. Mark Wrighton, the former chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, was installed Saturday as GWU’s interim leader.
LeBlanc, appointed in 2017, served the shortest term of any GWU president in the past half-century.
Through a spokesperson, LeBlanc declined an interview request from The Washington Post. In an Q&A published in December by the 27,000-student university’s official media arm, he said he has high hopes for the future of the university.
Many of those who remain on campus, however, are feeling the aftershocks of a presidential term that has been described as “tumultuous” and “rocky,” said Zach Schonfeld, the managing editor of the GW Hatchet, the university’s student-run newspaper, who covered the ups-and-downs of LeBlanc’s tenure.
“There’s an effort to fix tensions that go beyond [LeBlanc] as an individual,” Schonfeld said, adding that some students and faculty members still feel a sense of distrust between the university’s community and its leaders. “It’s been a little chaotic.”
Tensions rise
LeBlanc came to GWU for a five-year term after working for more than a decade as the University of Miami’s chief academic and budget officer. He helped raise the Florida school’s national profile and cemented it as a national research institution.
For many, the problems started about a year after LeBlanc’s arrival, when his administration invested in consulting services from the Disney Institute — the professional development arm of the Walt Disney Co. — to administer campus surveys. More backlash came in 2019 after LeBlanc unveiled now-defunct plans to cut undergraduate enrollment by 20 percent over five years and increase the number of students studying science, technology, engineering and math — a plan that faculty members said was made without their being consulted and which they said could make the campus less racially and economically diverse.
Then, in February 2020, a student asked LeBlanc whether the university would support measures including divesting from fossil fuel companies if most students approved. “Doesn’t matter,” LeBlanc replied. “What if the majority of the students agreed to shoot all the black people here? Do I say, ‘Ah, well the majority voted?’ No.” He apologized after a video of the interaction spread on social media.
By April of that year, more than 120 faculty members had called for LeBlanc’s resignation, accusing him of racism and saying the pandemic had heightened their concerns about the president’s leadership. Anticipating a budget shortfall, the university — like others throughout the country — announced plans during the summer of 2020 to lay off staff and cut salaries.
For some faculty members, the leadership crisis peaked in August 2020, after LeBlanc hired a marketing executive from Michigan State University who prosecutors say was part of an effort to stonewall an investigation into the disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. After an uproar among GWU students and faculty, the Michigan official abandoned the job offer.
“That’s when we started hearing the faculty senate talking about a vote of no confidence, talking about censure votes,” Schonfeld said.
But the final blow for many on the campus came in the form of a survey of about 1,200 faculty members that revealed widespread disapproval of LeBlanc’s leadership. About 61 percent of professors who answered a question about the president’s decision-making said LeBlanc was not transparent about his actions. More than half said the president had not worked to promote a culture of trust.
More than one-third of professors who weighed in on the university’s mission said the school was missing a clear vision for the future. Some faculty members told The Post in May that they hoped the results would lead GWU trustees to change leadership.
“Frankly, the faculty is pretty exhausted,” said Ivy Ken, an associate professor of sociology and member of the GW Faculty Association’s leadership team, in December. The organization, unlike the faculty senate, has no official ties to university administration.
“The pandemic has taken a toll on us. Grieving the unnecessary loss of so many of our colleagues’ jobs across the university has taken a toll on us,” Ken said in an email. “If this university truly wanted to be excellent, its administration would not act in ways that demand so much faculty oversight, and it would let professors be professors instead of watchdogs.”
LeBlanc’s departure
GWU’s board of trustees was scheduled to decide whether to renew LeBlanc’s contract at the end of his fourth year. Before the process had been completed, however, LeBlanc announced plans to retire.
He cited the need for a leader who could plan for a future after the pandemic and told the community he would step down at the end of the school year in 2022. But university trustees, after consulting with LeBlanc, decided to accelerate the process.
“We are grateful for President LeBlanc’s leadership and dedication to strengthening GW at its core,” said Grace Speights, the chair of the board of trustees, in a statement in late December. “He navigated the challenges of a pandemic with a commitment to the safety and well-being of our campus community and worked to promote diversity and improve the student experience throughout his term.”
The faculty senate also praised LeBlanc’s handling of the pandemic in a resolution passed in November. “President Thomas LeBlanc led a team which oversaw transitioning of the entire university to virtual and hybrid learning during the peak of the pandemic,” faculty said, adding that he had worked with health experts, leaders at other universities and D.C. government officials to inform his response.
“We took advantage of our expertise in public health, medicine and nursing to not only advise and guide us but also to implement testing and distribution of vaccines,” LeBlanc said in a Q&A posted on the university’s website.
LeBlanc also has been celebrated for his commitment to sustainability and financial aid. The faculty senate commended him for overseeing a “deeply meaningful” bicentennial celebration and developing academic tracks for students to take classes across disciplines. LeBlanc renegotiated the university’s relationship with George Washington University Hospital and Universal Health Systems, and helped to oversee the hospital’s expansion into Southeast Washington.
And even as the university faced mounting financial pressures triggered by the pandemic, LeBlanc continued to prioritize the renovation of Thurston Hall, one of the oldest and largest dorms on the Foggy Bottom campus.
Now, after a particularly tiring year, many faculty members and students are looking for new energy.
“Not only was the motivation lacking, but energy that should have been spent on moving GW forward was devoted to making sure it did not slide backwards. Think about where we would be if all that effort had been devoted to forward motion,” said Bernard Wood, a professor in the school’s anthropology department. “There is much to do, but the project is too important for us to fail a second time.”
A jolt of energy could come in the form of Mark Wrighton, the university’s interim president, who will lead the university on an interim basis for up to 18 months. “The immediate priority will be to build momentum,” he said.
Wrighton left Wash University after more than 20 years in 2019, and GW approached him about the possibility of leading the institution in June, he said. He said he’s aware of the issues facing the university and is ready to confront them.
“There have been elements of lack of communication or clarity in communication, and I will be doing my very best to make sure that everybody understands what I’m suggesting if we undertake a new initiative,” Wrighton said. “I have focused myself on serving students and faculty now for many years, and I will always be receptive to discussion and open to hearing from those important constituencies.”