For some professors, the problems started about a year after LeBlanc’s arrival, when his administration invested in consulting services from the Disney Institute — the professional development arm of the Walt Disney Co. — to administer campus surveys. The move was criticized for its price tag and for being made without faculty input. More backlash came in 2019 after LeBlanc unveiled now-defunct plans to cut undergraduate enrollment by 20 percent over five years and increase the number of students studying science, technology, engineering and math — a plan that faculty members said was made without their being consulted and which they said could make the campus less racially and economically diverse.