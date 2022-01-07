Most Northern Virginia systems stayed closed for longer this week than did their counterparts in D.C. — which opened back up for a day of in-person learning on Thursday — and Maryland, whose Montgomery County Public Schools remained open Wednesday and Thursday. In Facebook groups, some parents speculated that the real reason behind the lengthy closures in Virginia was that school officials wished to prevent the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus — which some may have contracted during holiday travels — without admitting that was what they were doing.