Then came the omicron variant.
The latest surge of coronavirus cases around the country is leading many colleges to shift their short winter courses online as a precautionary public health measure. These courses, variously described as January terms or intersessions, typically last a couple weeks and are offered between the fall and spring at schools that run on a semester system. In an ordinary year, they would draw a modest portion of students back to campus before the spring term starts.
Now, they are among the first examples of online pivots for higher education in 2022. Whether they foretell lengthier periods of online instruction remains to be seen.
McDaniel announced in December that its January term would be online. And so Madison, 19, found herself this month participating in class via her laptop at home in Reisterstown. She is trying to make the best of it.
“Now here we are and it’s back to virtual, which is what I took the gap year to avoid,” Madison said in a video interview Wednesday after an online class. “It’s not fun. It’s so much easier to be involved in the class when you’re physically there.” Like college students around the country, she awaits what will happen with the omicron wave in coming days and weeks. “I’m crossing my fingers, hoping it gets better,” she said.
At McDaniel, about 770 students are taking January term courses that began on Tuesday. Most, including Madison, are in a required three-week seminar for first-year students meant to help them design their college experience.
At the University of Maryland, typically about 5,000 students out of 40,000 will take winter session courses. About two-thirds of winter classes were offered online before the pandemic, officials said, but this year 95 percent are virtual. The student population on the College Park campus ahead of the start of the spring term on Jan. 24 is sparse.
At Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, about 2,300 students are enrolled in January “intersession” courses that are almost entirely online. Officials switched from a largely in-person format in December as the omicron threat was growing. Plans for the spring still call for bringing students back to campus.
“We continue to look forward to an in-person spring semester, and we remain confident that our suite of preventive measures, including vaccination, testing, masking, gathering limits, and enhanced ventilation, will enable us to do so safely,” Hopkins officials wrote to the campus community. “As always, your diligence in following public health guidance is critical.”
Over the years, the Hopkins intersession has included some of the university’s more offbeat and popular offerings, from the theory and practice of poker to an introduction to stand-up comedy.
Frank Meng, 21, a sophomore from China, plans to take a brief virtual Hopkins course this month on the global struggle for democracy, called “Frontiers for Freedom,” led by the Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov. “It’s a topic we need to talk about right now,” Meng said in a telephone interview from California.
Meng, who is majoring in sociology, with minors in English and theater, spent the last academic year away from Hopkins, to avoid pandemic restrictions and explore possible career paths. He returned for the fall semester, and he said he is optimistic the spring term will be in person. He has received multiple vaccine shots in China and the United States and is scheduled for a booster in February.
“We all need to do the right thing,” he said. “We all need to do what the scientists tell us to do — get vaccinated, get boosted.”
Some colleges are pushing ahead with face-to-face experiences. At the University of Virginia, about 1,100 students are enrolled in the January term. They are in class for about four to five hours a day, for two weeks, in an intimate and intensive academic environment. More than half of the courses are in person, with students coming to classrooms in Charlottesville.
“Winter break is a long time, and some of our students get hungry for an academic experience,” said U-Va.’s vice provost for academic affairs, Brie Gertler. “They want to come back the first week of January and dig into something.”
Gertler said university officials are confident the in-person classes will be safe. The university required students to be vaccinated at the start of the school year (with certain exemptions), and it is moving ahead with a booster requirement for the spring. Masks are required indoors in most circumstances. “The classroom is one of the safest spaces you can be,” she said.
On Friday, the University System of Maryland announced it will mandate coronavirus vaccine boosters for all students who live on its campuses. The flagship in College Park is taking an extra step, saying it will require all faculty, students and staff to get a booster.
McDaniel will also mandate a booster shot for the spring term (as well as a flu shot). Julia Jasken, the college president, said Thursday she is closely monitoring pandemic conditions as the college prepares to start the spring term later this month. Going remote for the January term, she said, helped the school avoid possible infection spikes related to holiday travel.
“We very much want students to come back to campus,” Jasken said. “They very much want to come back.” She believes the college’s vaccination policies put it in a strong position. “One thing we have learned over the course of this pandemic: This institution is resilient and can pivot quickly,” she said.
Vanessa Flora-Nakoski, an English instructor at the college who oversees the main freshman January term course, said she has grown accustomed to teaching all kinds of ways during the pandemic. She said she aims for serenity amid the operational complexity.
“There are certainly days that I despair that we’ll never get back to the things I love about teaching in person,” Flora-Nakoski said. “But on the whole, I’m trying to embrace this idea that I don’t know what’s coming and I don’t know what things will look like. I’ve also given up on the idea that there will be a singular new normal.”