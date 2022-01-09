The rise of the IDEA public charter system in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas is one of the clearest, yet least known, indicators of how good such schools can be for impoverished children. The nation’s largest charter network, KIPP, became famous in part because its first two schools were born in media-rich Houston and New York City. IDEA has produced in some ways even better results, but few U.S. educators or public officials have noticed because IDEA began in small border towns like Donna (population 16,409) and Weslaco (40,464).