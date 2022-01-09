We can and should do the same in our schools by backing off demands at this most dire moment: We must ease up on grades and rankings and move to a pass/fail system to rid our schools of needless competition and the stress born of constant measurement. We must value and safeguard free time after school and on the weekends. By eliminating the second shift of homework and excessive time demands for extracurricular activities, we can ensure kids have the time and space to fulfill basic health needs like sleep and rest, play and exercise — all of which will support their ability to thrive.