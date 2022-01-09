This piece, written by Vicki Abeles, a filmmaker and author who has chronicled education in this country for more than a decade, argues that it is not. Abeles is a mother of three and a former Wall Street attorney, and her latest documentary is “Chasing Childhood,” which looks at what children need to become happy, functioning adults.
Her 2010 film, “Race to Nowhere,” probed how America’s obsession on achievement harmed children’s mental health and learning. And her 2015 documentary, “Beyond Measure,” which looked at communities seeking educational change, was accompanied by the book “Beyond Measure: Rescuing an Overscheduled, Overtested, Underestimated Generation.”
Abeles has written on this blog before, and here’s her newest piece.
By Vicki Abeles
In early December, when U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy made a rare public advisory on the mental health crisis facing young people, he joined the growing list of health officials calling for immediate action against this national emergency. “This is a moment to demand change,” Murthy urged.
That means starting this new year by finally reckoning with the demands placed on our kids that are making them sick. Our children’s lives — and particularly their academic lives — have been turned upside down over the last two years by the pandemic. But instead of seizing this moment of profound uncertainty as a chance to reimagine schooling, we’ve pushed students right back into a broken educational system that prioritizes achievement over emotional resilience.
Long before covid-19 exacerbated the current mental health crisis among children and teens, studies consistently found that a toxic culture of pressure and measurement in our schools is a key culprit contributing to student stress, anxiety and depression. Accompanied by a relentless drumbeat for high grades, college admissions and perfect test scores, our schools have long been competitive, disempowering environments for students.
Five years ago, my colleague Stuart Slavin, a pediatrician and then professor at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, studied the mental health of high school students. He found similar symptoms of depression and anxiety with his own medical school students but was shocked and disheartened to find that teens had worse mental health outcomes.
“In the schools I’ve looked at, I believe that high school is more demanding than medical school — teens are working harder, are more stressed and are getting less sleep than med students are,” Slavin said. He also found that school and school culture were the primary sources of stress and distress, not social media and smartphones, as some researchers have postulated.
The pressure to catch up from the upheaval of interrupted learning during the pandemic has worsened this trend. Not only are suicides and mental health-related emergency room visits spiking among youths, but we’re seeing a startling increase in school violence, including school fights and tragic shootings.
Many schools are desperately trying to respond to the mental health crisis by hiring extra counselors, implementing mental health screenings and even shutting down for self-care days for students and teachers alike. Interventions like these are important, but they also miss something crucial: They focus on and treat the symptoms and impacts of mental illness without addressing the underlying causes.
If we are to meaningfully address the mental health crisis among our youths, we need to systematically transform the environment of our schools — an environment that is exhausting and overstretching students, teachers, parents and entire communities. An environment that does not value well-being as essential to learning.
How do we begin to transform a culture that is harming, not helping, our children? How do we bring humanity to the classroom so that our students feel seen, supported, inspired and excited to learn?
The tenets of social emotional learning (SEL) have proved to be beneficial for entire school communities. In a national survey, more than 80 percent of educators reported that emotional well-being is critical for academic success. But this has to mean that the development of skills like self- and social awareness and responsible decision-making are built into the entire school experience and not just siloed off with the occasional workshop, yoga class or curricular add-on.
When Slavin found his medical students suffering from severe anxiety and depression, he and his colleagues decreased the academic workload, moved to a pass/fail grading system, expanded elective time and found ways to give students more downtime. It worked: Students’ mental health improved, as did their academic performance.
We can and should do the same in our schools by backing off demands at this most dire moment: We must ease up on grades and rankings and move to a pass/fail system to rid our schools of needless competition and the stress born of constant measurement. We must value and safeguard free time after school and on the weekends. By eliminating the second shift of homework and excessive time demands for extracurricular activities, we can ensure kids have the time and space to fulfill basic health needs like sleep and rest, play and exercise — all of which will support their ability to thrive.
Finally, we must provide our children with learning experiences that prioritize connection and collaboration, and that deepen relationships between students, teachers and the larger world. By turning the focus away from individual achievement, we can empower young people to find meaning and purpose as caring members of their community, which bolsters good mental health in turn. And we will also leave our kids better prepared to find their way in an unpredictable future in which skills like creative thinking and collaboration will be essential to succeed.
It’s time to wake up in 2022 to the gravity of the current situation and examine the place where our kids spend the majority of their time. Schools are human-made systems that profoundly and universally affect children of all ages, from all backgrounds, from all parts of the country.
For the sake of our children’s recovery in the new year and for years to come, we must demand that our schools build back with well-being at their core.