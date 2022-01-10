Tobias was one of hundreds of thousands of children in the D.C. area who headed back into classrooms Monday after a holiday break from face-to-face learning that was lengthened for many by storms that dumped more than a foot of snow on the Washington region last week. Although school systems in D.C. and Maryland managed to return students to in-person classes for at least a day last week, three Northern Virginia systems — those in Alexandria City, Fairfax County and Arlington — never sent children into classrooms at all, stymied by the snow and by staffing concerns.