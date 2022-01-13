“We recognize that it is a serious step, and our hope is that it will lead to a better plan,” said union President Jennifer Martin. “Our members are anxious and exhausted. They deserve to have a clearer understanding of how we’re going to operate.”
The resolution, expressing no confidence in Interim Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and the Montgomery County Board of Education, cited the lack of “a coherent plan” and a failure “to provide clear metrics and criteria” to guide decisions. It said leadership had not provided a reliable and timely testing program for all students and staffers, with accurate data, to slow spread of the novel coronavirus and preserve in-person instruction.
School system officials had no comment on the vote Thursday.
The action by the union — with nearly 7,000 members voting — follows a chaotic return to school after the winter break.
Last week, the school system placed 126 of its 209 schools at a “red” level for high percentages of students and staffers testing positive for the coronavirus, then dropped that approach when state officials pushed back against it. The color-coded system was intended to lead to decisions about whether a school should move temporarily to virtual learning.
The school system has stopped posting percentages of students’ and staffers’ virus positivity altogether, instead giving daily case counts in raw numbers.
School system leaders have been under fire as rarely before, with critics angry about a lack of testing ahead of the return to in-person classes and the lack of a virtual option for families that are worried about their children and other relatives contracting the virus.
Student absences have been high, and most school requests for substitute teachers have gone unfilled, forcing stressed-out educators in schools to take on more work to supervise uncovered classes.
The union resolution also said that the school system had failed to address the effects of student absences and of the system’s “overwhelming staff shortages” — and that it had failed to collaborate in good faith and communicate with parents, students, teachers, educators, support staffers and administrators.
It said the executive leadership’s decisions have worsened the system’s challenges, including in retaining educators, engaging marginalized communities and fulfilling special-education requirements.
“Changes in operations have been both ill-considered and poorly implemented, seriously hindering teaching and learning, as well as alienating and sowing divisiveness in communities ravaged by this pandemic,” the resolution said.
In October, teachers protested staffing shortages, turning out at school system headquarters for a “car rally,” with headlights on and signs taped to their vehicles.
Last school year, as students were about to return to in-person classes for the first time since the pandemic had closed school buildings, teachers voted “no confidence” in the plan, saying that employees should get the chance to be vaccinated first, and pushing for more staffing and a “coherent” contact-tracing and testing program.